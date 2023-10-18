Xi delivers keynote speech at third B&R forum

President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing on Wednesday. Here are the highlights.

This year marks 10th anniversary of BRI

The BRI aims to enhance policy, infrastructure, trade, financial and people-to-people connectivity, inject new impetus into the global economy, create new opportunities for global development, and build a new platform for international economic cooperation.

Belt and Road cooperation produces fruitful outcomes

Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road international cooperation has gotten off the ground, grown rapidly and produced fruitful outcomes.

The cooperation has extended from the Eurasian continent to Africa and Latin America, and more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations have signed cooperation documents.

Belt and Road blueprints turned into real projects

Over the past 10 years, the Belt and Road cooperation has progressed from "sketching the outline" to "filling in the details," and blueprints have been turned into real projects.

A large number of signature projects and "small yet smart" people-centered programs have been launched.

Guiding principles for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation

Important guiding principles for high-quality Belt and Road cooperation have been laid down, which include the principle of "planning together, building together, and benefiting together," the philosophy of open, green and clean cooperation, and the goal of pursuing high-standard, people-centered and sustainable cooperation.

Millennia-old Silk Road injected fresh vitality in new era

The global network of connectivity built under the Belt and Road Initiative has injected fresh vitality into the millennia-old Silk Road in the new era.

Belt and Road become life-saving road when COVID-19 strikes

When COVID-19 struck, the Belt and Road became a life-saving road.

BRI represents humanity's joint pursuit of development for all

The Belt and Road Initiative represents humanity's joint pursuit of development for all.

It has opened up a new path for exchanges among countries, and established a new framework for international cooperation.

Humankind is a community with shared future

China can only do well when the world is doing well. When China does well, the world will get even better.

China is opening its door wider to world through BRl

Through Belt and Road cooperation, China is opening its door even wider to the world, with its inland regions turning from "fullbacks" into "forwards," and coastal regions scaling new heights in their opening-up.

China has become a main trading partner of more than 140 countries and regions and a primary source of investment for more countries. Both Chinese investment overseas and foreign investment in China have boosted friendship, cooperation, confidence and hope.

Win-win cooperation is sure way to success in launching major initiatives

When countries embrace cooperation and act in concert, a deep chasm can be turned into a thoroughfare, land-locked countries can become land-linked, and a place of underdevelopment can be transformed into a land of prosperity.

Countries taking the lead in economic development should give a hand to their partners who are yet to catch up. We should all treat each other as friends and partners, respect and support each other, and help each other succeed.