Xi meets Ethiopian PM

China and Ethiopia announced elevating their ties to an "all-weather strategic partnership" as President Xi Jinping met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Beijing on Tuesday.

Abiy Ahmed is in Beijing to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and pay an official visit to China.

Xi said the two sides should take the establishment of the all-weather strategic partnership, announced in a joint statement issued by the two countries, as an opportunity to advance common development and win-win cooperation, promote South-South solidarity and cooperation, and safeguard international equity and justice.

Calling Ethiopia a key participant of the Belt and Road cooperation, Xi said the cooperation between the two countries over the past decade has been at the forefront of China-Africa cooperation in terms of cooperation fields and results.

Xi stressed that China supports Ethiopia in safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and development interests. The two sides should continue to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and firmly support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests and major concerns.

China is willing to support and participate in Ethiopia's post-war reconstruction and economic revitalization, and implement the Global Development Initiative to help Ethiopia achieve development, said Xi.

He also said China will work with Ethiopia in pursuit of peace and development and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Ahmed said that investment from China and bilateral cooperation, especially the Belt and Road cooperation, have effectively boosted Ethiopia's economic and social development. Ethiopia will continue to advance the Belt and Road cooperation and welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in Ethiopia, he said.

Ethiopia highly appreciates and actively supports the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi, and is willing to work closely with China to promote the implementation of the initiatives, he said.