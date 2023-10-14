China, EU agree to forge win-win relations

China and the European Union are partners with no fundamental conflicts of interests, and their consensus outweighs differences, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday.

Wang made the remarks at a news conference after co-chairing the 12th China-EU High-level Strategic Dialogue with EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Beijing.

Borrell is on a three-day visit to China that started on Thursday, after being rescheduled twice since it was announced in April.

Wang said they have conducted candid, deep and productive discussions and reached broad consensus at the dialogue.

According to Wang, both sides agreed to enhance dialogue and cooperation and oppose bloc confrontation.

The two sides also agreed that China-EU relationship is not dependent on a third party, nor will it allow any third party to interfere.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the EU. The two sides have resumed contacts at various levels including high-level meetings on cooperation on green development, the digital economy and trade.

The two top diplomats agreed to make preparations for the leaders' meeting between China and the EU scheduled before the end of the year, and fully resume face-to-face exchanges at all levels.

China and the EU agreed to remain open to each other and maintain stability of industrial and supply chains and promote fair competition.

Wang expressed concerns about the "de-risking" position the EU has taken toward China, especially the recent anti-subsidy investigation into Chinese electric vehicle makers.

He urged the EU to avoid protectionist practices and use trade remedy measures prudently.

Borrell said the EU will not close its doors to China and will not resort to a trade war. The EU has no intention to restrain China's development, he said.

He further said the bloc expects to deepen cooperation with China in areas like climate change, and seek more balanced trade relations.

China and the EU can strengthen coordination and cooperation to promote the reform of the World Trade Organization and prevent the world from dividing into two camps, which is in the interest of neither side, he said.