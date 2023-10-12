IAEA should play constructive role in establishing monitoring system for Fukushima wastewater: Chinese FM

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should play a constructive role in establishing a long-term effective international monitoring system and bear the responsibility of strict supervision over the Japanese side, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday in response to IAEA’s announcement of its scientists and international scientific observers including Chinese experts visiting Japan next week to collect ocean samples near the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station.

The IAEA announced on Tuesday that the IAEA scientists and international scientific observers will visit Japan next week to take marine samples near the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The samples will be used to corroborate Japan’s environmental monitoring and to assess the country’s relevant technical capabilities.

According to the IAEA, Chinese laboratory experts will also participate in the “first extensive sampling of marine environment” near the power plant since the start of the water dumping.

In regard with whether this arrangement is a long-term effective international monitoring mechanism that China has been advocating for, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed on Wednesday during a press conference that the collection of seawater samples near Fukushima and laboratory analysis and comparison activities planned by the IAEA Secretariat is essentially an activity organized by the Secretariat based on a bilateral arrangement with Japan. Such an action is not sufficient to constitute a full participation and long-term effective international monitoring arrangement with the participation of relevant parties.

China urges Japan to respond seriously to the concerns of the international community and to establish a long-term effective international monitoring arrangement with a serious and earnest attitude, Wang noted.

According to Wang, China’s firm stance in objecting to Japan’s discharge of nuclear-contaminated wastewater from Fukushima is consistent and clear.

Japan has been dumping nuclear-contaminated wastewater into the sea for nearly two months and the international community continues to call for the immediate establishment of a long-term effective international monitoring arrangement, ensuring the genuine participation of relevant parties, including neighboring countries of Japan, Wang said.

The IAEA should play a constructive role in this matter and take the responsibility of closely monitoring the Japan’s actions, Wang noted.