Beijing Daxing International Airport hits 30 million passengers milestone

Beijing Daxing International Airport has welcomed 30 million passengers on Wednesday since it was first opened on September 25, 2019.

The airport has facilitated 700,000 inbound and outbound flights, a total passenger throughput of 84.55 million passenger trips and a cargo throughput of 570,000 tons, the airport said, and it has set an annual passenger throughput goal of 39 million this year.

A passenger named Yi Qi, who flew on a China Southern Airlines flight to Uzbekistan, became the 30 millionth passenger and said that there are more choices for the flying public after the airport was put into operation.

Flight volume at the airport is recovering rapidly. The airport has handled more than 1.4 million international and regional inbound and outbound passenger services since January 17 this year, operated by 54 domestic and foreign airlines, covering 202 routes and 185 destinations.

Among them, there are more than 30 international and regional routes, connecting major aviation markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, including popular routes such as London, Moscow, Doha, Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Macao.

The airport transported a total of 7.tmillion passengers during the summer travel peak from July to August this year, while the airport also transported 1.08 million passengers over the eight-day holiday which ended on October 6, higher than expected.

Currently, the airport's overseas passenger transport volume has reached 1.4 million, with more than 50 overseas inbound and outbound flights every month, according to Wang Qiang, deputy general manager of international business with the airport.

He added that there will more airlines to open and increase international routes in the future, such as Xiamen Airlines will launch an international flight from Daxing to Doha on October 20, the first international route launched by Xiamen Airlines at the airport.