Beijing condemns Taiwan for investigating companies linked to Huawei

Beijing has condemned Taiwan authorities for investigating four Taiwan companies that are allegedly conducting business with firms linked to Huawei.

The mainland spokesman for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, Chen Binhua, said at a news conference on Wednesday in Beijing that attempts to sever economic ties between the two sides would be detrimental to both sides.

Chen said that the four companies mentioned in the media report do not belong to the semiconductor industry chain and do not produce materials, equipment, or products related to semiconductors.

He said that the Democratic Progressive Party in Taiwan is opportunistically using this situation to hinder normal cooperation between businesses across the Taiwan Strait and create obstacles to economic and trade exchanges.

"These efforts are not welcomed by people and will be unlikely to succeed," he added.

The Taiwan authorities launched the investigation after a foreign media report alleged that the four Taiwan companies were assisting Huawei-connected firms to build infrastructure for chip plants. The Taiwan authorities has warned that the companies could be fined if they are found to be involved in business activities in the mainland that deviate from their approved investment projects.