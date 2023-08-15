China and Cambodia commit to deepening strategic trust and upholding traditional ties

Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen and Prime Minister-Designate Hun Manet met with the visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday. During the meeting, the two sides agreed to further strengthen strategic mutual trust and continue the traditional friendship between the two countries.

Hun Sen said the visit by a high-level Chinese delegation following Cambodia's general election highlighted China's firm support for the Southeast Asian country and the ironclad friendship between the two countries.

The new Cambodian government will continue to further strengthen the strategic mutual trust and carry on the traditional friendship with China, Hun Sen said.

Cambodia looks forward to jointly implementing the bilateral Diamond Hexagon cooperation consensus and promoting the "Industrial Development Corridor" and the "Fish and Rice Corridor" with China, so as to enhance its self-development ability, he added.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, congratulated the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) on its landslide victory in the general election. China will always stand with Cambodia, and firmly support Cambodia in taking a path of development suited to its national conditions, safeguarding national interests and dignity, and playing a greater role on the international and regional arenas, he added.

China is willing to work with the new Cambodian government to build a high-quality, high-level, and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era. They aim to implement the significant consensus of the leaders of the two countries, ensuring that the friendship between them remains deeply rooted in people's hearts and is passed down from generation to generation, Wang said.

Hun Manet expressed that Cambodia owes its peace and stability to China's unwavering support. Its rapid development would not have been possible without China's selfless assistance. Cambodia looks forward to close high-level exchanges with China, strengthening strategic coordination, and achieving more practical cooperation in agriculture, manufacturing, economic and trade investment, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

Wang stated that China is keen to collaborate with Cambodia in preparation for the next stage of high-level exchanges. Both sides should bolster the exchange of governance and administrative experiences, advance law enforcement and security cooperation, and further solidify the foundation of China-Cambodia friendly public sentiment.

Wang also met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong and Deputy Prime Minister-designate Sun Chanthol. He extended his congratulations to Cambodia on the successful general election and the imminent formation of a new government.

As a comprehensive strategic cooperative partner working towards building the China-Cambodia community with a shared future, Wang emphasized that China staunchly supports Cambodia in its pursuit of a development path that fits its national conditions. This includes safeguarding its sovereignty, independence, and national dignity, and taking on a larger role in regional and international contexts.

Namhong and Chanthol expressed gratitude to China for considering Cambodia an unwavering ally and consistently standing by Cambodia during pivotal moments. They look forward to advancing the Cambodia-China community with a shared future to a new level on the occasion of the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations and the "Cambodia-China Year of Friendship" this year.

Additionally, Wang met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister-designate Sok Chenda Sophea.

Noting that bilateral cooperation has significantly enhanced the livelihood of Cambodians, Sophea stated that Cambodia anticipates working closely with China. The goal is to consistently heighten the strategic nature of Cambodia-China relations, broaden areas of cooperation, and serve as an exemplary model for the high-quality joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Emphasizing China's deep commitment to its relations with Cambodia, Wang expressed that China would consistently be a dependable ally for Cambodia in its pursuit of growth and revitalization. Additionally, China would be a staunch supporter during challenging times.

The two officials also deliberated on intensifying cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Both parties concurred on maintaining frequent communication and coordination, supporting ASEAN centrality, and furthering regional peace, stability, and growth to secure mutual beneficial outcomes.