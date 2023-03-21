ICC should uphold objective stance and avoid politicization: Chinese FM

When a reporter asked about the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent issuance of an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday's press briefing, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that the ICC should uphold an objective stance, respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law, exercise its functions and powers prudently in accordance with the law, and avoid politicization and double standards.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said that China has always held that dialogue and negotiation is the fundamental way out of the Ukraine crisis. The international community should play a constructive role in the peaceful settlement of the crisis and do more to promote peace talks, ease tensions and mediate disputes, he said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Russia from Monday to Wednesday at the invitation of President Putin, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced on Friday.

While the reporter asked how these latest developments will affect President Xi's visit to Russia, Wang said that the visit is a journey of friendship, cooperation and peace. President Xi will hold an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common interest, he said.

Based on the principles of non-alignment, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, the two sides will practice genuine multilateralism, promote democracy in international relations, and contribute to world development and progress, Wang stressed.