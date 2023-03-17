HK chief executive visits Beijing to promote cooperation with mainland, attracting netizens' attention by posting classic local breakfasts

(Photo/Weibo account of John Lee Ka-chiu)

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government will govern in accordance with the law, fully and accurately implement the principle of One country, Two systems, resolutely safeguard China's sovereignty, security and development interests in foreign affairs related to Hong Kong, and promote long-term prosperity and stability in the city. This consensus was reached when Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Thursday.

Lee started his visit to Beijing on March 13 and visited the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the General Administration of Customs and the Ministry of Commerce to exchange views with heads of various departments on deepening cooperation between the mainland and Hong Kong.

The chief executive also met with representatives of Hong Kong business in Beijing on Monday, and said the Hong Kong government will continue to support more Hong Kong companies to seek business opportunities in Beijing and welcomed enterprises from the mainland to list in Hong Kong, so as to further promote the common prosperity and development of both sides.

Sugar pancakes, Tofu Pudding with Gravy ... Lee shared these classic Beijing breakfasts on social media, "I have tasted local cuisine in Beijing. Do you have any other recommendations?" he asked in a post which elicited an enthusiastic response from netizens.

Lee posted photos showing himself and accompanying officials dining at a modest restaurant located in a hutong, a traditional Beijing alleyway with a rich history. The table was set with various breakfast staples familiar to local residents, including steamed buns and sugar pancakes.

A netizen commented on Lee's Weibo post, "Please try the classic Beijing dish Douzhi (also called mung bean milk)," which has received the most likes from others. Due to its sharp, tangy flavor and off-putting smell, this fermented mung-bean drink is even challenging for some locals to stomach. Nevertheless, many locals still recommend it to their friends, as it is one of the capital's most distinctive dishes.

Lee visited the wet market in the hutong after breakfast, "It is said that this market has been open for more than 10 years, and it has been upgraded a few years ago. I bought strawberries to share with others and experience everyday life in the hutong together."

In addition, Lee also visited the Palace Museum and met with the Director of the Palace Museum Wang Xudong on Tuesday. Lee expressed his gratitude to the Palace Museum for its strong support to the development of the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) by providing precious cultural artifacts for long-term display and jointly planning exhibitions with the HKPM.