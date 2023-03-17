TikTok ban out of political motive rather than facts: embassy spokesperson

UK government's decision to ban the use of TikTok on government electronic devices is based on its political motive rather than facts, spokesperson of China's embassy in the UK said on Thursday.

It undermines the confidence of the international community in the UK's business environment, and will ultimately harm the UK's own interests, the spokesperson said.

The following is a readout of the spokesperson's comments:

Question:The British government announced that TikTok has been banned on government electronic devices. What is your comment?

Embassy Spokesperson:The decision was made by the UK side based on its political motive rather than facts. It disrupts the normal operations of the relevant company in the UK, undermines the confidence of the international community in the UK's business environment, and will ultimately harm the UK's own interests.

We urge the UK side to respect facts, abide by the rules of market economy and the principle of fair competition, refrain from overstretching and abusing the concept of national security, and provide a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from other countries.