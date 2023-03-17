China urges U.S. to cease slandering Chinese military

A Chinese defense spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States to immediately cease making irresponsible comments about and slandering the Chinese military.

The Chinese military has been dealing with air and maritime encounters with foreign military forces in accordance with laws and regulations, and has always been a staunch force for world peace, said Tan Kefei, spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, in response to a media inquiry about the recent comments from the United States Department of Defense concerning the Chinese military.

China firmly upholds the freedom of navigation and overflight by all countries in accordance with international law, and safeguards the security of sea passages, as noted in the white paper titled "China's National Defense in the New Era," the spokesperson said.

On the contrary, the U.S. side has been leveraging its hegemonic military power to execute coercion, lockdowns and warfare around the world, seek exclusionary blocs and incite confrontation, posing the greatest threat to global peace and stability, Tan said.

The Chinese military is willing to join hands with military forces from other countries to resolutely deliver on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, fulfill its international responsibilities and obligations, and make positive contributions to building a human community with a shared future, said Tan.