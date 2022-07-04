BRICS countries can make significant contribution to 2030 SDGs: senior Brazilian official

(ECNS) -- A senior Brazilian official has spoken highly of the role BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) has played during the past 16 years and the importance of the 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China during an interview with China News Service.

"We believe that BRICS can make a significant contribution to the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris Agreement through cooperating around the creation of a favorable trade and investment environment for sustainable development," said João Rossi, Assistant Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Economy of Brazil.

"We are strong believers that it is possible to address the challenge of transitioning to a low-carbon economy and sustainable consumption and production patterns without overlooking the development needs, priorities, and public policy objectives of each of our countries," Rossi added.

He cited a number of data: In 2021, BRICS exports to the world grew 23.4 percent, reaching a total of $4.3 trillion. Considering only intra-BRICS exports, the increase was 32.6 percent, encompassing $451 billion in 2021.

"These figures demonstrate not only the strength of our grouping, but also indicate the untapped potential we have," said Rossi.

He also highlighted the fundamental role of the New Development Bank, a multilateral development bank established by BRICS, in fostering infrastructure and providing more diversified, green and sustainable financing for BRICS countries and other countries.

The Bank undoubtedly accounts for one of the most important sources of multilateral finance and technical knowledge to its members with a focus on bridging the gaps between need and funding, he noted.

"Notwithstanding the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the great uncertainty that we face, we trust BRICS has the mechanisms and all means at its disposal to successfully fulfill its mandate and achieve strategic development goals, besides seeking to accommodate the diversity of our members with flexibilities of different kinds," he added.