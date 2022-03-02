LINE

Ukrainian FM urges Poland, France, Germany to provide more weapons, aid

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba Tuesday called on the foreign ministers of Poland, France and Germany to increase sanctions pressure on Russia and provide more weapons and financial support to Ukraine.

"(I have) met online with Foreign Ministers of the Weimar Triangle of Poland, France and Germany. I urged (them) to step up sanctions pressure on Russia... and provide Ukraine with more weapons, financial and humanitarian support," Kuleba said on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kuleba said via an online briefing that Ukraine is working with its partners towards various solutions to close the airspace over the country.

