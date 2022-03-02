Russian forces hit 1,325 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects: spokesman

The Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 1,325 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects since the start of the operation, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Tuesday.

Among them were 43 control points and communication centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Konashenkov told a regular briefing on Russia's "special military operation."

In addition, 395 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 59 multiple launch rocket systems, 179 field artillery guns and mortars as well as 286 units of special military vehicles were destroyed, he added.

The access of Ukrainian troops to the Sea of Azov has been completely blocked, Konashenkov told reporters.

He said that Russia will strike the information warfare and psychological operation center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces as well as technological facilities of the Ukrainian Security Service in Kiev with high-precision weapons.

The raid will be aimed at countering Ukraine's "information attacks" on Russia, including cyberattacks against various state institutions and bomb threats, he said, urging people living near these facilities to leave.