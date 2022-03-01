Mainland affirms opposition to US' Taiwan visit

A Chinese mainland spokeswoman on Tuesday opposed any official exchanges between the United States and the Taiwan region after a US delegation arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokeswoman for the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks after the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan welcomed the US delegation led by former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Michael Glenn Mullen.

Zhu pointed out colluding with foreign forces can not bring security or improve the well-being of the Taiwan people; it will only make Taiwan a pawn for foreign forces to oppose and curb the Chinese mainland.

The DPP authorities beg for support from foreign forces to seek provocations toward "independence", which will only accelerate their demise, she said.

Zhu stressed the mainland is firmly opposed to any official exchanges between the US and the Taiwan region under any pretext or in any form.

"Any so-called pro-Taiwan move cannot change the fact Taiwan is part of China, nor can it stand in the way of China's reunification process and national rejuvenation," she said.

Zhu urged the US side to abide by the one-China principle and relevant provisions of the three China-US joint communiques and stop playing with fire on the Taiwan question.