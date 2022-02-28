LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

U.S. suspends operations at embassy in Belarus, authorizes departure at embassy in Russia

1
2022-02-28 23:39:37Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The U.S. Department of State said in a statement Monday that it has suspended operations at the U.S. Embassy in Belarus and authorized the voluntary departure of "non-emergency" employees and family members at the U.S. Embassy in Russia.

The statement said Washington took these steps due to the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The Washington Post, citing an administration official, first reported Sunday that the United States believes Belarus will send its troops into Ukraine to fight alongside Russian forces as soon as Monday.

The Ukrainian and Russian delegations arrived at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border for talks on Monday.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]