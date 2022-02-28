Xi stresses fostering world-class enterprises

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged efforts to speed up fostering world-class enterprises and strengthen the cultivation of talents in basic academic disciplines.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while chairing the 24th meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform.

The meeting reviewed and adopted several guidelines on the above-mentioned issues, along with other suggestions on advancing high-quality development of inclusive finance and enhancing state-owned enterprises' capabilities of developing original technology.

China will accelerate the building of world-class enterprises with outstanding products and brands, leading innovation, and modern governance, said Xi, also head of the central commission for deepening overall reform.

The country will promote high-quality development of inclusive finance and build a sound financial system, which is highly adaptable, competitive, and inclusive, to better meet diversified financial needs of the people and the real economy, said Xi.

Xi also stressed efforts to train a large number of basic research talents urgently needed for China's innovation-driven development, and encouraged state-owned enterprises to improve their innovation systems and develop sources of original technologies, Xi noted.