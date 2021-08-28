China firmly opposes U.S. intelligence community's COVID-19 origins tracing

China firmly opposes the report on COVID-19 origins by the U.S. intelligence community and has lodged stern representations to the U.S. side, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Saturday.
