LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China firmly opposes U.S. intelligence community's COVID-19 origins tracing

1
2021-08-28 19:50:42Xinhua Editor : Wang Yifan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

China firmly opposes the report on COVID-19 origins by the U.S. intelligence community and has lodged stern representations to the U.S. side, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said on Saturday.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.