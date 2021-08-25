LINE

China says it has smooth, effective communications with the Taliban

2021-08-25 16:32:19 CGTN

China has kept effective communications and negotiations with the Taliban, and Kabul is a key platform and channel for the two sides to discuss all kinds of important affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks while answering a media question about the reported meeting of Taliban officials and the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan in Kabul.

Wang also reiterated China's will to continue to develop a friendly and cooperative relationship with Afghanistan.

