Chinese envoy writes to WHO chief on COVID-19 origins-tracing

Chen Xu, permanent representative of China to the UN office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, on Tuesday wrote to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization, further reiterating China's consistent position on the issue of COVID-19 origins-tracing.

The hypothesis that the "introduction of SARS-CoV-2 into human population was caused by lab leak in the Wuhan Institute of Virology" is extremely unlikely, Chen said.

If some parties are of the view that the "lab leak" hypothesis remains open, it is the labs of Fort Detrick and the University of North Carolina in the U.S. that should be subject to transparent investigation with full access, Chen added.