Xi says China to expand cooperation with Iraq

China attaches great importance to developing relations with Iraq, and stands ready to promote their strategic partnership for greater development, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

In a phone conversation with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Xi said China is willing to continue to support Iraq's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, expand bilateral cooperation in such fields as energy, electricity and transportation, and assist Iraq with economic rebuilding and social development.

Xi pointed out that Iraq is one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China, and also an important partner of China for Belt and Road cooperation in West Asia and North Africa.

As a sincere friend of the Iraqi people, China has actively participated in Iraq's economic reconstruction, with bilateral friendly and practical cooperation making steady progress in various fields, Xi noted, adding that the two countries have been supporting and helping each other since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China, Xi stressed, firmly supports Iraq's efforts to defend its national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, fight against terrorism and safeguard its national security and stability.

Xi added that his country also supports the Iraqi people independently choosing a development path in line with Iraq's national conditions, and opposes any external interference in Iraq's internal affairs.

He expressed his hope that the various factions in Iraq will strengthen unity, push for new progress in the domestic political process, and realize long-term peace and stability as well as prosperity and development.

China, he said, stands ready to work with friendly countries, including Iraq, to promote peace and development and build a community with a shared future for mankind.