LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Mainland vows to keep eye on, punish elements seeking "Taiwan independence"

1
2021-07-29 08:34:26Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland will keep an eye on the moves of those elements seeking "Taiwan independence" on the island and punish them in accordance with the law.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces not to misjudge the situation and act willfully on the path for "Taiwan independence," which leads to nowhere.

"Our country must be reunified, and will surely be reunified," Zhu said, vowing that any provocation from "Taiwan independence" forces will be defeated.

Zhu made the statement when asked to comment on recent remarks advocating "Taiwan independence" from the head of the island's legislative body.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.