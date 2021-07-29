LINE

Pfizer says third COVID-19 vaccine dose strongly boosts protection against Delta variant

2021-07-29 08:19:23Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

American biopharmaceutical company Pfizer said Wednesday a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine can "strongly" boost protection against the Delta variant.

Antibody levels against the Delta variant in people aged 18 to 55 who receive a third dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are greater than five-fold than following a second dose, according to data posted at the company's teleconference.

Among people aged 65 to 85, the Pfizer data suggest that antibody levels against the Delta variant after receiving a third dose are greater than 11-fold than following a second dose.

Pfizer anticipates applying for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its vaccine as soon as next month, Mikael Dolsten, who leads worldwide research, development and medical for Pfizer, was quoted by CNN as saying at the teleconference. 

