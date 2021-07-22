LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Virus probe political and biased, says national health body

1
2021-07-22 11:26:40China Daily Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China cannot accept the current version of the second phase investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 virus launched by the World Health Organization, for the plan has been compromised by political manipulation and disrespect of scientific facts, Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the National Health Commission, said at a news briefing on Thursday. 

Zeng said the plan has listed the hypothesis of China had violated lab regulations and leaked the virus as one of the major research objectives, and he was "very shocked" after reading the proposal.

Zeng said Chinese experts have voiced their concerns and suggestions for improving the investigation plan to the WHO.

"We hope the WHO can carefully consider the advice by Chinese scientists, take investigating the origin of the COVID-19 virus as a scientific question free from political interference, and proactively and properly conduct sustained investigations into the origin of the virus in various countries across the world," he said.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.