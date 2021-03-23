LINE

Chinese Embassy: Canada's sanction over Xinjiang against international law

2021-03-23 10:12:43CGTN

China on Monday strongly condemned Canada for "colluding" with the United Kingdom and the U.S. in making "groundless accusations" against China on Xinjiang-related issues and imposing sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entities.

It seriously violated international law and basic norms of international relations and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Canada said in a statement, urging Canada to immediately stop using Xinjiang-related issues to meddle in China's domestic affairs.

