Chinese Embassy: Canada's sanction over Xinjiang against international law

China on Monday strongly condemned Canada for "colluding" with the United Kingdom and the U.S. in making "groundless accusations" against China on Xinjiang-related issues and imposing sanctions on relevant Chinese individuals and entities.

It seriously violated international law and basic norms of international relations and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs, a spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in Canada said in a statement, urging Canada to immediately stop using Xinjiang-related issues to meddle in China's domestic affairs.