LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China's draft broadcast law urges protection of minors

1
2021-03-22 09:20:05Xinhua Editor : Mo Hong'e ECNS App Download

China's TV and radio integrated broadcasters shall launch special channels and frequencies, time slots, sections, and modes for programs targeting minors as an audience, says a draft law on TV and radio. 

The law urges mechanisms, such as the commissioner for the protection of minors and the evaluation committee for programs targeting minors, to ensure the content is appropriate for children and minors' interests are better protected.

The audience should be warned when a program may contain content unsuitable for minors and make a rational arrangement on the program release time and layout, the draft law states.

Public opinion is being invited until April 16, 2021, for the draft law, which is available on the website of the National Radio and Television Administration.

The draft law is yet to be tabled before lawmakers for deliberation, which is part of the legislation procedure.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.