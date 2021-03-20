China, U.S. conclude high-level strategic dialogue

Senior officials from China and the United States on Friday concluded a high-level strategic dialogue in Anchorage, the U.S. state of Alaska.

The two-day dialogue marked the first high-level contact between the two countries after their heads of state had a phone call on the eve of the Chinese lunar new year, and the first face-to-face talks between high-level officials of the two sides since U.S. President Joe Biden took office in January.

The meeting was attended by Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.