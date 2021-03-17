Treat pollution issues in scientific, constructive manner: FM spokesperson

The Zhengyang Gate is seen shrouded in dust in Beijing, capital of China, March 15, 2021. Beijing was enveloped in yellow dust on Monday morning with visibility at less than 1 km, as the city's meteorological department issued a yellow warning for sandstorms, the third-most hazardous level. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday called for treating pollution issues in a scientific and constructive manner.

"Environmental and air pollution issues know no borders," said spokesperson Zhao Lijian, noting conclusions on the origins must have a basis in scientific monitoring and comprehensive analysis.

Media reports from the Republic of Korea quoted the Korea Meteorological Agency as saying that sandstorms originating from China have recently invaded Korea, causing a significant decline in air quality there.

Zhao told a news briefing that according to the analysis of the Chinese monitoring agency, the sand and dust weather originated outside China. China was only a "stopover."

"I have noticed that the Mongolian government recently released relevant news on the hazards of sandstorms, but the Chinese public did not criticize Mongolia because it may be the 'previous stop'," Zhao added.

All parties should view relevant issues scientifically and constructively, guide public opinion positively, and avoid unnecessary hype and easy tagging, the spokesperson said.

Noting China attaches great importance to sand prevention-and-control and desertification control, Zhao said remarkable results have emerged in this respect as dusty weather has significantly declined in recent years.

"This not only benefits the country but also constitutes a huge contribution to improving air quality in the region," Zhao said.

The dusty weather shows that there is still a lot to do in environmental governance cooperation, Zhao said. He added that China is willing to work with neighboring countries and the international community to promote regional and global environmental governance and protection and make positive contributions to building a beautiful and clean world.