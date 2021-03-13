China willing to enhance media cooperation with ASEAN countries: official

China is willing to work with ASEAN countries, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) to deepen media cooperation and facilitate policy alignment, an official said on Friday.

Xu Lin, director of the State Council Information Office, made the remarks when attending the 6th Conference of ASEAN Plus Three Ministers Responsible for Information via video link.

He said that media cooperation between ASEAN, China, Japan and ROK has played an important role in strengthening the emotional bonds between people in the region and promoting people-to-people exchanges, adding that China is willing to work with all parties to create a good public-opinion environment for maintaining regional prosperity, stability and common development.

At the conference, the ministers and representatives expressed their hopes for continuing to promote cooperation on joint production and broadcasting, personnel training, new-media applications and media digital transformation.