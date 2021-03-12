China releases full text of government work report

The Report on the Work of the Government was released in full via Xinhua News Agency on Friday.

The government work report was delivered by Premier Li Keqiang on behalf of the State Council at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress on March 5, and was adopted on Thursday.

The report comprises three parts:

I. A review of the work in 2020;

II. Achievements in the 13th Five-Year Plan period and major targets and tasks for the 14th Five-Year Plan period;

III. Major tasks for 2021.

The report lists the following major tasks for 2021:

-- Ensuring the continuity, consistency, and sustainability of macro policies to keep major economic indicators within an appropriate range;

-- Advancing reforms in key areas and further energizing market entities;

-- Promoting high-quality development of the real economy through innovation and fostering new growth drivers;

-- Expanding domestic demand as a strategic move and fully tapping the potential of the domestic market;

-- Implementing the rural revitalization strategy across the board and promoting steady development of agriculture and growth in rural incomes;

-- Pursuing high-standard opening up and promoting stable and improved performance in foreign trade and investment;

-- Enhancing pollution prevention and control and ecological conservation and promoting continuous environmental improvement;

-- Improving living standards and steadily advancing social development.