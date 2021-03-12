China welcomes new DPRK ambassador to China: FM spokesperson

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) appointed Lee Longnan as DPRK ambassador to China, and China welcomes this, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to confirm the reports that the new DPRK ambassador to China has arrived in China.

"With regard to Ambassador Lee Longnan's arrival in China and other follow-up developments, I have no information to release at present," Zhao said.

There are also reports that China and the DPRK will return the exchange of personnel to the previous state. In response, Zhao said as a friendly neighbor to the DPRK, China is willing to work with the DPRK to safeguard, consolidate and develop well the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two sides.