LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China welcomes new DPRK ambassador to China: FM spokesperson

1
2021-03-12 23:20:04Xinhua Editor : Wang Fan ECNS App Download

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) appointed Lee Longnan as DPRK ambassador to China, and China welcomes this, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing when asked to confirm the reports that the new DPRK ambassador to China has arrived in China.

"With regard to Ambassador Lee Longnan's arrival in China and other follow-up developments, I have no information to release at present," Zhao said.

There are also reports that China and the DPRK will return the exchange of personnel to the previous state. In response, Zhao said as a friendly neighbor to the DPRK, China is willing to work with the DPRK to safeguard, consolidate and develop well the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two sides.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2021 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.