China, India vow to stabilize and control border situation to avoid relapsing

China and India Friday agreed to stabilize and control situation on the ground of their border areas to avoid relapsing.

Hong Liang, director-general of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs, Chinese Foreign Ministry, and Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary of the East Asia Division, Indian Ministry of External Affairs, co-chaired the 21st Meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs on Friday.

Representatives from both countries' departments related to diplomacy, national defense, and migration also attended the online meeting.

The two sides spoke positively of frontline troops' disengagement in the Pangong Tso (Lake) area and also had candid and in-depth exchange of views on promoting the settlement of other regional issues along the Sino-Indian border.

They agreed to earnestly implement the five-point consensus reached by the foreign ministers of both countries in Moscow and follow the spirits of phone conversation between two foreign ministers on February 25.

The two sides also agreed to continue dialogue and consultation via diplomatic and military channels, hold the next round of Senior Commanders Meeting at an early date, further de-escalate the border situation and jointly maintain the hard-won peace and tranquility in the border areas.