Tibet, Tibetan Buddhism at best time in history: Panchen Lama

The 11th Panchen Lama, Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, also a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and president of the association's Tibet branch, visits Jokhang Temple, the most revered monastery in Lhasa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, Aug. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Chogo)

Tibet and Tibetan Buddhism are now at the best time of historical development, the 11th Panchen Lama, Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, said during the annual "two sessions" held in Beijing.

This year is the 12th year for the Panchen Lama, a leader of Tibetan Buddhism, to serve as a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), the country's top political advisory body. In March 2013, he was elected as a member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee.

"In just a few years, remarkable achievements have been made in poverty alleviation in Tibet, and farmers and herdsmen have made progress in their work, life as well as their mindset," the Panchen Lama, 31, told Xinhua in an interview before the conclusion of the two sessions.

Over the years, the Panchen Lama, as a political advisor, has made extensive contacts with the people, exchanged thoughts, expounded the policies of the central authorities, and discussed and addressed people's wishes and demands at the meetings.

During the COVID-19 epidemic, he made donations and, together with the Tibet regional branch of the Buddhist Association of China, issued three proposals, calling for the temporary suspension of religious gatherings and efforts to placate believers.

"For me, time is pressing, and I will do my best to contribute to the well-being of the Chinese people of all ethnic groups with my limited life, to make my life worthwhile," he said.

The Panchen Lama said Tibetan Buddhism has been enriched, and will enter another flourishing period.

He said Tibetan Buddhism will have a bright future only if it moves forward in the direction of safeguarding national reunification, promoting ethnic unity and advancing social stability.

"The prosperity of the motherland, ethnic unity, people's happiness and world peace -- these are my personal dreams and should also be the glorious pursuit of the Buddhist community," he said.