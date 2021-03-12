Mainland spokesperson rebukes DPP authority's comments on decision about HKSAR electoral system

The unwarranted comments and malicious attacks from Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority regarding a decision on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) have once again exposed the DPP's malicious intention of destabilizing Hong Kong and seeking "Taiwan independence," a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

The DPP authority's attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" and destabilize Hong Kong will lead nowhere, and its accumulated misdeeds will surely be severely punished, said Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in a stern warning.

The decision on improving the electoral system of the HKSAR, adopted at the fourth session of the 13th National People's Congress, embodies the full implementation of the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," Zhu said.

It is a necessary step to safeguard the national sovereignty, security and development interests, as well as Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, Zhu said, adding that the decision will ensure the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems."