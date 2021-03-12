Macao SAR voices support for NPC decision on improving Hong Kong's electoral system

The Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) government, the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR and the Office of the Commissioner of Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao SAR on Thursday voiced their support for the adoption of a decision by the National People's Congress (NPC) on improving the electoral system of the Hong Kong SAR.

Noting that electoral system is a key part of political system, the SAR government said in a statement that the NPC improving the electoral system of the SARs at the constitutional level is an exercise of the central government's overall jurisdiction over the SARs.

The NPC, China's highest organ of state power, adopting the decision on improving Hong Kong's electoral system in line with Hong Kong's realities is a legal move, said the statement, adding that it is a necessary step to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, and to improve the institutional system for a steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," while bearing great and far-reaching significance to ensuring Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability as well as the fundamental well-being of the Hong Kong residents.

Voicing its firm support for the NPC decision, the liaison office of the central government in the Macao SAR said in a statement that the decision in accordance with the Constitution, HKSAR Basic Law and Law on Safeguarding National Security in the HKSAR, reflects the common will of all Chinese people including the compatriots in Hong Kong and Macao.

The decision is made on solid political and legal basis, it noted.

The decision lays out the basic principles for and core elements of the improvement of the electoral system of the HKSAR in light of Hong Kong's realities and practical needs as well as the internationally recognized fundamental political ethics, said the statement.

It noted that the NPC decision provides a solid institutional guarantee for promoting the development of a democratic system suiting Hong Kong's realities, for fully implementing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong," and for ensuring the power of administering Hong Kong will be held in the hands of patriots.

The move will help plug loopholes and eliminate potential risks in Hong Kong's existing electoral system in order to form a democratic electoral system reflecting overall interests of the Hong Kong society and guaranteeing broad and balanced political participation of Hong Kong residents, said the statement.

Voicing support for the NPC decision on improving Hong Kong's electoral system, a spokesperson of the Commissioner's Office of the Chinese Foreign Ministry in the Macao SAR noted that Hong Kong affairs are part of China's internal affairs.

The spokesperson highlighted the fact that nearly 100 countries have recently reiterated at the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council their support for China to practice "one country, two systems" in the HKSAR and stressed that non-interference with the internal affairs of a sovereign country is an important principle of the UN Charter and a basic norm governing international relations.

The countries have also urged respect for China's sovereignty as well as an end to meddling in China's internal affairs including Hong Kong affairs, said the spokesperson.

This showed that the Chinese government's stance and measures on affairs related to Hong Kong have won widespread understanding and support in the international community, said the spokesperson.