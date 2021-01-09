China, Tanzania reach four consensuses on deepening bilateral ties: Chinese FM

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in Chato on Friday that China and Tanzania have reached four important consensuses on further deepening bilateral relations.

During a press conference jointly attended by Wang and Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Palamagamba Kabudi, Wang said the two sides have agreed that China-Tanzania traditional friendship is a precious treasure shared by both sides and the people of China and Africa, adding that it must be cherished, passed on from generation to generation and carried forward.

Wang said both sides have agreed to make full use of their shared vision and goals in the construction of country, political parties and armed forces, in a bid to further enhance communications at all levels and deepen exchanges of experience on governance.

Wang said both sides have agreed to strengthen practical cooperation, jointly build the Belt and Road, support more Chinese enterprises to invest in Tanzania and expand the import of Tanzanian high-quality products.

China fully understands the significance of Tanzania's construction of the standard gauge railway and is willing to continue to support Tanzania in promoting major infrastructure construction, accelerating the industrialization process and enhancing Tanzania's capacity for independent development, Wang said.

Wang said both sides have agreed to strengthen coordination in international affairs, jointly support multilateralism, oppose external interference, safeguard international equity and justice, and build a strong fortress to safeguard each other's core interests and the common interests of developing countries.

Wang said he believes that with the joint efforts of both sides, the traditional friendship between China and Tanzania will take on new connotations of the era and show greater vigor and vitality.