Iraqi court issues warrant for Donald Trump over death of paramilitary commander

Demonstrators raised posters of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis (R), deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces, and Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, who were both killed by a U.S. drone strike a year earlier, at the al-Tahrir Square in Iraqi capital Baghdad, on Jan. 3, 2021. (Xinhua)

An Iraqi court issued Thursday an arrest warrant for outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump over the killing of deputy chief of the Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces in January 2020.

"A judge in Baghdad's al-Rusafa court in charge of investigating the killing of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces, issued an arrest warrant against the U.S. President Donald Trump," the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.

The judge issued the warrant after hearing the complaints of al-Muhandis' family members and the completion of the preliminary investigation procedures, the statement said.

"Investigation procedures are continuing to find out the other participants in committing this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners," the statement added.

On Jan. 3, 2020, a U.S. drone attacked a convoy near Baghdad International Airport that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and al-Muhandis.