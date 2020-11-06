China ready to safeguard multilateralism with Peru: Chinese FM

China is ready to work with Peru to safeguard multilateralism, maintain communication and coordination on global issues and make joint efforts in building a community with a shared future for mankind, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

Wang made the remarks in a phone conversation with Peruvian Foreign Minister Mario Lopez.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, China and Peru have been supporting each other and making joint efforts to overcome difficulties, demonstrating the sincere friendship between the two peoples in sharing adversity, and setting an example of international cooperation in fighting against the virus, Wang said.

As an embodiment of deep mutual trust between the two sides, China supports Peru in arranging China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation (Sinopharm) to carry out phase-3 clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country and fully understands Peru's needs for vaccine procurement, he said.

The minister stressed that China's vaccine will be supplied to developing countries in priority as a public good after the research and development is complete and the vaccine is available.

Next year, Wang said, marks the 50th anniversary of the China-Peru diplomatic relations, and has profound meaning in connecting the past and future between the two sides.

The two sides should fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, coordinate prevention and control of the pandemic as well as economic development, enhance political mutual trust and deepen pragmatic cooperation, so as to promote bilateral relations to a new level, he said.

Noting that China and Peru are highly complementary in their development stages, Wang said both sides need to promote high-quality development of the co-construction of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), so as to set a new benchmark for cooperation between China and Latin America.

China welcomes Peruvian enterprises to participate in the China International Import Expo, and encourages more Chinese enterprises to invest in Peru, Wang said.

For his part, Lopez said he appreciates China for its support and assistance in Peru's battle against the pandemic, noting that his country supports Sinopharm's clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in Peru, and is looking forward to purchasing vaccines from China.

The two sides should take the 50th anniversary of Peru-China diplomatic ties in the coming year as an opportunity to actively promote the joint construction of the BRI, and deepen cooperation in such fields as economy, trade, science and technology, and renewable energy, said Lopez.

The Peruvian minister further noted that his country welcomes Chinese enterprises to invest in Peru, and will provide a fair and non-discriminatory environment.

The Peruvian side supports multilateralism and stands ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with China on international and regional issues, Lopez added.