Photo exhibition held in Fiji to mark 45th anniversary of China-Fiji diplomatic ties

Fiji's President Jioji Konrote (L) and Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo attend the opening ceremony of a photo exhibition held to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between China and Fiji in Suva, Fiji, Nov. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing)

A photo exhibition was held in Suva on Thursday to mark the 45th anniversary of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between China and Fiji.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy to Fiji and the China Cultural Center in Fiji.

Since the establishment of the diplomatic ties, the political trust between the two countries has further strengthened, practical cooperation has produced tangible results and people-to-people and cultural exchanges have been rich and colorful, Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo said at the opening ceremony.

China has become an important source of tourists, trade and foreign investment for Fiji, he said, adding that in recent years, China-Fiji relations have gone from strength to strength, and the current China-Fiji relations are at their best in history, and has become the model for relations between China and the Pacific island countries.

The ambassador said that with the joint efforts of the governments and peoples of the two countries, China-Fiji relations will embrace new opportunities and usher in a new chapter in the years to come.

Fiji's President Jioji Konrote, Fiji's former ambassador to China Ioane Naivalurua, officials of the Fijian government ministries and representatives of the Chinese community in Fiji were present at the opening ceremony.

The photo exhibition displays 74 photos showing the high-level visits and cultural exchanges between the two countries over the past years.