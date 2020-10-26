LINE

China to sanction U.S. individuals, entities over Taiwan arm sales

2020-10-26 16:20:04CGTN

Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon are among the list of U.S. businesses and individuals that will face Chinese sanctions over arm sales to China's Taiwan, announced Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Monday. 

"To safeguard China's national interests, the central government decided to take necessary measures to impose sanctions on U.S. entities participating in the U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, including Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon," Zhao told reporters at Monday's daily press briefing. 

U.S. entities and individuals with egregious records in arm sales will also be sanctioned, Zhao added without specifying how many in total. 

Last week, China strong objected against the arm sales and warned of a "necessary response." 

On October 21, the U.S. approved a potential sale of three weapons systems to China's Taiwan region, including sensors, missiles and artillery that could have a total value of $1.8 billion.

