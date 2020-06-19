HKSAR gov't provides schools with guidelines on displaying national flag, singing national anthem

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Thursday provided schools with guidelines on the display of the national flag and regional flag, and the playing and singing of the national anthem.

A spokesman of the Education Bureau (EDB) said the EDB has also provided schools with the latest information on related curriculum resources and support measures.

Primary and secondary schools must display the national flag and the regional flag as well as play and sing the national anthem when holding celebration activities for New Year's Day, the HKSAR Establishment Day and the National Day, the spokesman said.

The EDB also strongly advises schools to hold the activities on important days and special occasions and encourages them to do that regularly, the spokesman said.

To help schools teach students to know and respect the national flag, sing the national anthem and understand its history and spirit, the EDB has reviewed the curriculum, compiled the relevant resources and enhanced the curriculum support measures, he said.

The National Anthem Ordinance was gazetted and came into effect on June 12 in Hong Kong.

The national flag, anthem and emblem are symbols and signs of a nation and should be respected by every citizen, the spokesman said.

Schools should educate students about the national flag, anthem and emblem of the country, which, as part of moral, civic and national education, helps enhance students' sense of national identity, he said, adding that fostering students' national identity is one of the key learning goals of primary and secondary education.