Xi calls for coordinated efforts to promote China-Philippines cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping suggested Thursday that China and the Philippines devise innovative approaches and methods while conducting COVID-19 control on an ongoing basis in order to gradually resume exchanges of necessary personnel and promote practical cooperation in various areas in a coordinated way.

Such efforts will help the two countries promote their respective social and economic development for the benefit of their people, Xi added in a telephone conversation in the night with his Philippine counterpart, Rodrigo Duterte.

