Vice premier hears opinions of HKSAR chief executive on national security legislation

Vice Premier Han Zheng on Wednesday met with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam and other principal officials to hear the HKSAR government's opinions on the national security legislation for the HKSAR.

Han, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, is head of the central leading group on Hong Kong and Macao work.

The central authorities firmly, comprehensively and faithfully implement the "one country, two systems" policy, and resolutely safeguard national security, Han said.

The fundamental purpose of establishing and improving at the national level the legal system and enforcement mechanisms for the HKSAR to safeguard national security is to uphold national sovereignty, security and development interests, safeguard Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability and ensure the steady and sustained implementation of "one country, two systems," Han said.

The legislation by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress in its next steps is to punish the criminal acts and activities that gravely endanger national security by a very small number of people and will not affect the legitimate rights and freedoms enjoyed and exercised by Hong Kong residents, he said.

During the legislation process, the central authorities will hear opinions from people from all walks of life in Hong Kong in multiple ways, he said.

State Councilor Zhao Kezhi and Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Xia Baolong, who are both deputy heads of the central leading group on Hong Kong and Macao work, attended the meeting.