Chinese President Xi Jinping holds a welcome ceremony for Suriname's President Desire Bouterse before their talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 27, 2019. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

China and Suriname on Wednesday decided to upgrade their relationship to a strategic partnership of cooperation.

The announcement came as Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Suriname's President Desire Bouterse at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.