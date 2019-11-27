Spokesperson slams Taiwan's DPP for interfering in Hong Kong affairs

A Chinese mainland spokesperson Wednesday warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority that its attempt to grab political interests through interference in Hong Kong affairs will not succeed.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, said at a press conference that the concept of "one country, two systems" provides the best solution to the historical question of Hong Kong and the best institutional arrangement to ensure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability.

An increasing number of Hong Kong residents have stood out and voiced their hope to stop violence, end the chaos and restore order, Zhu said, calling it the most urgent task for Hong Kong.

"We are warning the DPP to stop meddling in Hong Kong affairs and end its political manipulations," Zhu said.