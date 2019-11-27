Taiwan enterprises greatly benefit from mainland preferential measures: spokesperson

Taiwan enterprises have greatly benefited from the preferential measures released by the mainland in early 2018, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson with the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, told a press conference that the measures, known as the "31 measures," have provided many opportunities for Taiwan enterprises to participate in the mainland's major action plans, research and development programs and infrastructure construction.

Taiwan enterprises have taken part in the mainland's government procurement and received financial support for industrial transformation and upgrading, said Zhu.

They have enjoyed various preferential policies on land use, personnel recruitment and financing at cross-Straits industrial cooperation zones set up in several provinces and regions, Zhu said.

Taiwan-funded agricultural enterprises have also received supporting funds and subsidies in the mainland, she added.

The 31 measures, unveiled by the office and the National Development and Reform Commission in February 2018, cover industry, finance and taxation, land use, employment, education, culture, and health care.

They include 12 providing equal treatment for Taiwan enterprises and 19 ensuring equality between compatriots from Taiwan and the mainland in education, setting up businesses, and working and living on the mainland.