HKSAR govt appeals high court's ruling on mask ban

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government is appealing the High Court in Hong Kong's ruling on the mask ban. The court had earlier ruled that a "anti-mask law" was unconstitutional.

The HKSAR government pointed out that there is a reasonable need to apply the "anti-mask law" to protect law-abiding citizens in the violent unrest in Hong Kong.

The case is scheduled for hearing on January 9, 2020.

On November 18, the High Court in Hong Kong ruled that a ban on masks aimed at suppressing violent protests was "unconstitutional" on the grounds that the Emergency Regulations Ordinance formulated during British rule contains provisions incompatible with the Basic Law of the HKSAR.

The following day, however, a spokesman for China's top legislature, the National People's Congress (NPC), expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling, saying only the Standing Committee of the NPC could make judgments and decisions on whether a law of the HKSAR is in accordance with the Basic Law.

On November 20, Hong Kong's Justice Department asked the High Court to suspend its ruling until an appeal verdict is announced.

The ban was introduced in October by HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam amid escalating violence and vandalism in the city to "create a deterrent effect against masked, violent protesters and rioters."