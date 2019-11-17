LINE

Chinese, U.S. chief trade negotiators hold phone talks

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation at the request of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Saturday morning. 

During their talks, the two sides had constructive discussions on each other's core concerns in the "phase one" deal, and agreed to maintain close communication.

