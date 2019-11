Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China will hold the eighth China-Japan-Republic of Korea (ROK) leaders' meeting.

"We look forward to taking this opportunity to promote trilateral cooperation and jointly safeguard regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," noted Li.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the 35th summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Thailand.