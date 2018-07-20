Chinese diners spend 86 hours a year waiting for tables: app data

Chinese spend an average 86 hours annually waiting for tables at restaurants, with people living in Shanghai waiting the longest, a recent study shows.

The data was recently released by Koubei, a lifestyle and restaurant ordering app owned by Alibaba Group.

User data shows that diners in cities across China spend an average 19 minutes waiting for an hour-long meal.

Among them, Shanghai diners face the longest wait times averaging at 23 minutes, followed by Guangzhou and Hangzhou.

Nearly 80 percent had given up their place in line, while 40 percent of users had spent 149 hours waiting for tables.

Women tend to show more patience, waiting an average three hours longer than men.